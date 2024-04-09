Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 9 (ANI): Union Minister and Telangana BJP President G Kishan Reddy extended heartfelt greetings to the people of the state on the auspicious occasion of Ugadi.

Speaking to ANI, Reddy said, "I extend my best wishes to the Telugu society and people on behalf of the BJP on the auspicious occasion of Ugadi. I hope people will bless the party under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the progress and development of the nation in the coming elections."

In the Telugu calendar, Ugadi marks the beginning of the new year and is celebrated with zeal in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka. The festival is known by different names. It is known as 'Ugadi' in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka and by the name of 'Gudi Padwa' in Maharashtra.

Telugu new year day is observed on 'Chaitra Suddha Padyami' according to the lunar calendar. On this occasion, devotees throng temples to offer prayers.

To mark the occasion, people draw colourful patterns on the floor called 'Muggulu or Rangoli.' The doors are decorated with mango leaf decorations and people give gifts to their loved ones.

The day is followed by special baths, preparing and sharing a special food called 'Pachadi', and visiting Hindu temples.

Meanwhile, several top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh conveyed their greetings to fellow citizens on the occasion of Navratri, Ugadi, Cheti Chand, Sajibu Cheiraoba, Navreh and Gudi Padwa. (ANI)

