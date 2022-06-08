Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 8 (ANI): Hyderabad Police registered a case against Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh for allegedly hurting the religious beliefs of a particular community through his defamatory remarks.

Raja Singh is the MLA from Goshamahal in Telangana.

The case has been registered at Kanchanbagh police station under section 295 A of IPC. The case was registered based on the complaint filed by Hyderabad resident Mohammed Ali. The complainant is a businessman by profession.

P Uma Maheshwar Rao, inspector at Kanchanbagh police station said, "We have registered a case against BJP MLA Raja Singh. A person name Mohammed Ali resident of Kanchanbagh gave a complaint against Raja Singh for hurting religious sentiments."

"In his complaint, Ali said a video was getting viral of BJP MLA Raja Singh. He said in the video, MLA Raja Singh is giving a statement that hurt the religious beliefs of a particular community. We are investigating the matter. The authenticity of the video is yet to be confirmed. The date and time of the video is also not confirmed," the official said.

The investigation is underway. (ANI)

