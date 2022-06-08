Oppo, the Chinese phone maker, has officially launched the K10 5G smartphone today in India. The Oppo K10 5G China model comes powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8000 chipset, whereas the Indian model packs a Dimensity 810 SoC. Oppo K10 5G is a rebadged version of the Oppo A77 5G. It is priced at Rs 17,499 for the sole 8GB + 128GB model and will be available for purchase on June 15, at 12 noon, via Flipkart and Oppo's official website. Oppo K10 5G Renders & Specifications Leaked Online: Report.

As an introductory offer, Oppo K10 5G will be offered up to a Rs 1,500 discount via SBI, Bank of Baroda, Kotak and Axis Bank cards. In terms of specifications, Oppo K10 5G features a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display. It comes powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Here it is! The #OPPOK105G is here in all its glory and can be all yours for just ₹17,499. Sale starts from 15th June, 12 PM on @Flipkart. #LiveWithoutLimits #Stylish5GPerformer Get notified: https://t.co/3Ep497xhzP pic.twitter.com/5OP8JMrZVj — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) June 8, 2022

The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support. For photography, the device gets a 48MP primary lens and a 2MP depth shooter. Upfront, there is an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls. It runs on Android 12 based on ColorOS 12.1 UI.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2022 02:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).