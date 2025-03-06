Karimnagar (Telangana) [India], March 6 (ANI): BJP candidate Chinnamile Anji Reddy has won the Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Graduates Constituency MLC election, according to the Karimnagar DPRO. Officials confirmed that he received the Certificate of Election from the Election Returning Officer and Karimnagar Collector Pamela Satpathy IAS.

Following the victory, Union Minister and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy extended his congratulations to Anji Reddy, attributing the win to the trust of youth and graduates in the BJP's developmental vision and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read | Infosys Gets Tougher on WFH: Employees Told To Limit Number of Work-From-Home Days Amid 10-Day Work-From-Office Mandate, Attendance App Will No Longer Approve WFH Requests by 'Default'.

https://x.com/kishanreddybjp/status/1897305078878683586

In a post on X, he wrote, "Hearty Congratulations to Shri Chinnamail Anji Reddy garu on winning the MLC (Graduates) Karimnagar - Nizamabad - Adilabad - Medak election. The youth of Telangana have reposed their trust in the developmental politics of the BJP and the leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi. This is yet another testament to the growing popularity of the BJP in Telangana."

Also Read | Karnataka Government Says '137 Illegal Immigrants Identified, Authorities Monitoring Movements of Pakistani, Bangladesh Nationals'.

"Gratitude to all the graduates for their support and a big thank you to all the karyakartas for their hard work," Reddy wrote on X.

The BJP leader also termed the outcome a "resounding victory," emphasizing that the party's performance in the Telangana MLC elections underscores the growing confidence of youth and teachers in the BJP's governance.

https://x.com/kishanreddybjp/status/1897331398215917743

"A resounding victory for BJP in the Telangana MLC electiosns. BJP secures 2 out of the 3 MLC seats, Karimnagar-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Medak (Graduate) and Medak-Karimnagar-Adilabad-Nizamabad (Teachers'), with a commanding margin. This triumph is a victory of our youth and teachers, who have decisively rejected Congress for its failed governance & failure to address their concerns."

"Despite Congress fielding all its ministers, MLAs, MPs, and spending heavily, they could not retain the Karimnagar Graduate seat. This outcome sends a strong message to Congress, which came to power by making false promises to the people," Union Minister post on X.

The MLC elections were held on February 27 in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, and the counting of votes took place on March 3.

On February 27, Telangana Chief Electoral Officer C. Sudharshan Reddy said that the voting percentage in the Nalgonda Teachers' constituency was 93.55 per cent. He added that there was overall a good turnout of voters, and no untoward incident was reported throughout the voting process.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)