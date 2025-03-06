Bengaluru, March 6: Infosys, India’s second-largest IT services firm, has reinforced its hybrid work policy, requiring employees to work from the office at least 10 days a month starting March 10, 2025. Functional heads informed employees via email that “system interventions” will be implemented to ensure compliance, limiting the number of work-from-home (WFH) days employees can apply for.

The mandate applies to employees at Job Level 5 (JL5) and below, including software engineers, senior engineers, system engineers, and consultants, reported ET. Employees must log attendance via Infosys’ mobile app, which will no longer approve WFH requests by default. If an employee fails to meet the in-office target, the shortfall will be deducted from their leave balance. Infosys Mysuru Layoffs: Narayan Murthy’s IT Firm Alleged To Have Designed Assessment Tests To Fail Trainees, Here’s What Company Says.

A senior employee stated that this move is aimed at improving team collaboration, though some employees expressed concerns over increased commute time affecting efficiency. Infosys introduced its return-to-office policy on November 20, 2023, citing reasons such as business slowdowns, employee moonlighting concerns, and the need for stronger team engagement. Infosys Layoffs: ‘Forced Out of Campus With INR 25,000 Compensation’, Trainee Employees Fired From Mysuru Facility Allege Intimidation Amid Reports of More Job Cuts.

Infosys’ competitor Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has tied its five-day office mandate to employee variable pay, while Wipro requires three office days per week with 30 additional WFH days annually.

Despite the push for in-office attendance, Infosys maintains that its hybrid work model balances flexibility and business needs.

