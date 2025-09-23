Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 23 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Monday directed officials to prioritise education, healthcare, road infrastructure, public health and sanitation in the development of the "Telangana Rising Core Urban City Area," envisioned as a model of a 'Global City' with world-class amenities.

Presiding over a review meeting at the Secretariat, the Chief Minister emphasised that the project should not be limited to cosmetic beautification but must aim to enhance the living standards of poor and middle-class residents.

"Lakhs of families are migrating to Greater Hyderabad from across Telangana and other states. The infrastructure must be planned to meet the needs of the growing population and in line with global standards," the Chief Minister said.

Top officials, including CM Advisor Vem Narender Reddy, Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao, DGP Jitender, Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretaries Seshadri and Srinivasa Raju, Special Secretary Ajith Reddy, and senior officers from GHMC, HMDA, HYDRAA, and the Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda Police Commissionerates, attended the meeting.

Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan presented 111 proposals categorised under five major components of the Core Urban City Development Plan. These included infrastructure development, education and health reforms, traffic management, tourism enhancement, and streamlining public utilities.

The CM instructed the authorities to examine the proposals to beautify the city in depth, with a major focus on providing infrastructure that meets the needs of the people to world-class, advanced standards. Instead of superficial improvements, the Chief Minister said that the Core Urban City should be developed to improve the living standards of the poor and middle-class people.

As part of the development of the core urban city, the chief minister suggested introducing reforms in providing basic education to all first. All government primary schools, high schools, and colleges in GHMC, as well as corporations and municipalities, should be identified and provide quality education from nursery to Intermediate Levels. The focus should be on nursery to 4th class schools, and modern buildings should be constructed for schools on government lands. The Chief Minister said that 4 to 5 schools with meagre facilities should be brought into one complex to achieve good results.

The shortage of teachers should also be solved. Breakfast, lunch and snacks should be provided to children in the school, and transport should also be provided on behalf of the government to reduce the fee burden on poor and middle-class parents. The CM ordered the Education Department to immediately prepare and implement this plan.

Special clinics should be set up to ensure immediate medical assistance to all the poor. Reviewing the medical facilities in the core urban region, the Chief Minister highlighted the importance of healthcare for the people. The CM ordered the GHMC and Municipal officials to work hard for a clean city of Hyderabad and warned of action if they neglected garbage collection. The Chief Minister announced that officials implementing plans to make the city clean, along with those responsible for garbage collection, will be encouraged to secure good posts.

The CM noted that not a single government office in the core urban city is allowed to be in rented buildings, and each office should have its own building. Necessary land should be allocated for offices, and a plan should be prepared for the construction of buildings in a priority order.

To promote green energy, the CM asserted that all government offices, schools and colleges, including the secretariat, should be equipped with renewable energy generation. The officials were ordered to install solar power plants in the offices immediately.

Conservation of ponds and lakes in the core urban city will also be given top priority. A digital land database system should be implemented to save unused government lands from encroachments.

In the wake of increasing traffic problems, CM Revanth Reddy instructed the officials to conduct a study of traffic management in the city to avoid traffic problems for hours. A sophisticated signalling system should be set up to control traffic effectively. All the junctions in the city will be connected to the command control centre, the CM said, ordering the police department to immediately implement a plan to overcome traffic problems with the help of Google. The implementation of drone policing for traffic control and the purchase of drones were discussed in the meeting.

The CM said that the drones should be used to regulate traffic in crowded areas. If it rains in the city, traffic will stop for hours, and water harvesting wells should be built at junctions to prevent waterlogging.

CM Revanth Reddy also suggested that the supervision of the Municipal, police, Electricity, and Water Board departments should be the same in the core urban city. For example, if the municipal zone, the police station area, the water board, and the electricity circle have the same boundaries, the supervision and coordination of the officers will be effective, the CM said, instructing all departments to demarcate the areas and the positions of the officers for this purpose. The CM shared his views on the use of robots and mechanical equipment for cleaning drainage and manholes. The officials were ordered to develop the Amberpet cemetery in the Musi catchment area with modern facilities on the lines of the Jubilee Hills Mahaprasthanam.

The proposal to beautify Necklace Road, Indira Park, and Sanjeevaiah Park areas around Hussain Sagar and the development of Hussain Sagar 2.0 with all the features as a world-class tourist centre was reviewed in the meeting.

Skywalk, cycle track, multi-level parking, and other structures that will attract tourists will be taken up under the project.

The CM said that all the parks in the core urban city should be developed to attract children and visitors. All existing parks should be suitable for senior citizens and walkers. Children's zones and attractive play areas should also be developed in all parks for children's games. Special vending zones will be set up for street vendors in the core urban region.

Making several suggestions for a strict system on multi-story buildings and fire safety issues, the CM said that the use of solar power for streetlights and the installation of solar panels as a pilot project at newly renovated ponds should be examined.

Under the Core Urban City area development plan, a special system will be established for the management of public toilets in the core urban region. Along with the upgradation of all the electricity sub-stations in the city, the transformers will be streamlined and relocated. Measures will be taken to ensure that the management of freshwater and sewage systems is separate, ensuring coordination between various departments in granting permissions.

To make Hyderabad a drug-free city, the chief minister ordered the officials to take stringent measures. Those caught consuming drugs and ganja should not be treated as victims, and they should be kept in a rehabilitation centre for at least ten days, CM Revanth Reddy said. The rehabilitation centre will be built in the premises of Cherlapalli jail. The services of ex-military officers should be used for the management and supervision of the centre. (ANI)

