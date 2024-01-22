Dubai (UAE) January 22 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy led a delegation on Sunday and held detailed discussions with top global city planners and designers, mega master plan developers and architects, an official statement said.

It added that the marathon back-to-back meeting sessions were primarily focused on developing the 56-kilometer-long Musi riverfront, green urban spaces, and exploring commercial linkages and investment models.

The meetings in Dubai are an extension and continuation of the different meetings with over 70 different major global design, planning and architecture firms, consultancies and experts, according to the statement.

The discussions had the global firms showcase their work in aligned areas and present projects past and currently underway in Europe, the Middle East, and major cities globally.

"Almost all the firms have expressed interest in partnering with Hyderabad and Telangana. They would be visiting Telangana in the coming days for further consultations," it added.

Welcoming the best-in-class firms to Hyderabad, CM Reddy said, "Historically, cities have evolved near water. Rivers and lakes define cities naturally. Once the Musi is rejuvenated, Hyderabad will be a rare city in the world to be defined by a river and several major lakes."

Asking these firms to evolve early-plan prototypes with the highest ambition, CM said, "I am not competing with other Indian cities and states. I am trying to benchmark against the best globally and will try to improve it."

The consultations underway would continue until late Sunday night (a working day in Dubai), before the Chief Minister-led delegation would be leaving for Hyderabad, as per the statement.

Officials who participated include: Sheshadri, Ajit Reddy, and the MA&UD team comprising Dana Kishore, Amrapali Katta, and others. (ANI)

