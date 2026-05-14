India News | Telangana CM Reddy Plans Urban Growth Corridors for Warangal, Karimnagar, Khammam; Orders ORRs for 3 Cities

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 14 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has announced a slew of proposals, which include the development of the Urban Growth Corridors, Temple and Tourism corridors, along with promoting the use of renewable energy to reduce the cost burden in the future.

According to an official statement, at a high-level meeting with the officials of the Municipal Administration and Roads and Buildings department, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to envisage the plans to develop the Warangal-Karimnagar-Khammam corridor, the Mahabubnagar, Bhoothpur, and Jadcherla corridor and Kothagudem, Palvancha, and Sujatha Nagar corridors.

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The CM emphasised that the Warangal-Karimnagar-Khammam corridor would play an important role in the development of Telangana. As part of the urban infrastructure development programme, CM Reddy instructed the officials to construct Outer Ring Roads for Khammam, Warangal, and Karimnagar Municipal Corporations.

The Chief Minister outlined that the development of the corridors by integrating the towns and the radial roads should be designed and aligned to ensure proximity to major municipalities. All infrastructure projects and plans should be designed with a long-term perspective to meet the needs of the next 25 years.

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Instructing the officials to design the urban-centric plans for every municipality, the Chief Minister stressed that solid waste management, wastewater treatment plants, and renewable energy plants should be an integral part of urban planning. Special attention should be given to the use of technology in the construction of underground drainage systems and Electric Vehicles (EVs) to minimise operational costs.

"From now on, EV vehicles should only be hired, and provisions should also be made to ensure the generation of renewable energy at every location in urban areas," Reddy said.

Installation of multi-utility towers in towns and cities to mitigate radiation levels, smart poles across all locations, localised infrastructure designs to suit the specific population demographics of each city and town, traffic management and the utilisation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) were also discussed in the meeting, the statement said.

The officials were instructed to use treated water, sourced from the Sewage and Wastewater Management Board, for all building construction activities and make it mandatory.

The CM also reviewed the proposals for the development of 'Temple Corridor' connecting Nalgonda and Yadagirigutta and a 'Tourism Corridor' linking the key destinations of Adilabad, Nagoba, Basara, and the Kadem Project. The Chief Minister ordered the development and renovation of the Alampur Jogulamba Temple, keeping in view the upcoming Krishna Pushkarams festival.

Referring to the development of the new airports, CM Revant Reddy emphasised that water requirements for the proposed Warangal Airport must be taken into consideration. The Chief Minister informed that the Adilabad Airport is being established by the Ministry of Defence, and the roads should be constructed for good connectivity to the new airports, as the landscape of the region is set to undergo a big transformation.

The CM also instructed the officials to integrate all the municipalities in the jurisdiction of Singareni Collieries into a single administrative unit. The Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds of the Singareni Company should be utilised exclusively for local development initiatives, the statement read.

CMO Secretary Manik Raj, Telangana Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration Dr. T.K. Sridevi, Director of Town and Country Planning Devender Reddy, and other senior officials were present in the meeting. (ANI)

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