New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Saturday participated in the 10th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog and sought "fair and liberal" central government assistance for all major projects of the state.

The Chief Minister also discussed various issues with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the meeting, pertaining to the state's metro rail phase, the regional ring road, regional ring railway, support for strengthening the state's position in India's semiconductor ecosystem, support of defence projects, for hosting DefExpo in Hyderabad and the need for fast-track approvals for defence JVs and offsets.

Also Read | Odisha Rains: Pre-Monsoon Showers Lash State in Relief From Scorching Heat, More Rain on Cards, Predicts IMD (Watch Videos).

In a post on X, Revanth Reddy posted, "Attended the Niti Aayog Governing Council meeting in the national capital today. Joined the Prime Minister, several union ministers, and other Chief Ministers in discussing the vision and future of India."

"In my address, the first time Telangana has been represented on this platform since 2018, I presented the Telangana Rising 2047 and sought liberal and fair central government assistance for all major projects in our state," he posted.

Also Read | Dr Ajay Taware, Accused of Switching Blood Sample in Pune Porsche Case, Now Named Co-Accused in Kidney Transplant Racket.

He said that the meeting condemned the Pakistan-sponsored terrorist attack in Pahalgam and reiterated the resolve to fight cross-border terror and enemies of our nation.

"India is united and will speak in one voice. In matters like national security, development, and social justice, there can be no scope for partisan differences. Viksit Bharat 2047 can be realised only through the development of states. Telangana Rising 2047 is a significant part, and the Centre must support it fully in the spirit of India First, People First," his post read.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who chaired the 10th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog, said Viksit Bharat (developed India) is the goal of every Indian and "when every state is Viksit, then Bharat will be Viksit".

"This is the aspiration of its 140 crore citizens," he said."We should focus on one goal--to make Bharat Viksit by 2047. We should aim to make each state Viksit, each city Viksit, each Nagar Palika Viksit, and each village Viksit. If we work on these lines, we will not have to wait till 2047 to become Viksit Bharat," he said, according to a post on X by Niti Aayog.

"We should work in a manner so that the policies implemented bring change in the lives of common citizens. Only when people feel the change does it strengthen the change and transform it into a movement. We have a great opportunity as a team to fulfil the aspirations of 140 Crore people," he added.

The Prime Minister said the government must work towards the inclusion of women in the workforce.

"We must make laws and policies so that they can be respectfully integrated in the workforce," he added.

According to posts by NITI Aayog on X, PM Modi said India is getting rapidly urbanized and the states should move towards future ready cities."We should work towards future ready cities. Growth, innovation and sustainability should be the engine for the development of our cities," he added.

He suggested that states should develop at least one tourist destination that is on par with global standards and provide all facilities and infrastructure. One State: One Global Destination. "It would also lead to development of the neighbouring cities as tourist places," PM Modi said.

The theme of meeting was 'Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat@2047".

The meeting provided a platform for the Centre and States and UTs to deliberate on measures to advance the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047 and build consensus on how States can be the building blocks for making India a developed nation.

Measures for promoting entrepreneurship, enhancing skilling, and creating sustainable employment opportunities across the country were also deliberated in the meeting. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)