India News | Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Directs DGP to Begin Immediate Probe in Bandi Bhagirath Case, Orders to Form Special Teams

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 11 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy directed State DGP CV Anand to immediately begin an investigation into the case registered against Bandi Bhagirath at Pet Basheerabad police station.

The Chief Minister questioned the DGP as to why no action had been taken so far when the complaint was received on the 8th of this month.

Also Read | Kushinagar: Truth Behind 'Made in Pakistan' Fan at Madrassa in Uttar Pradesh Revealed As Pics Go Viral.

Explaining the case details to CM reddy, the DGP said that all police personnel were engaged in security arrangements in view of Prime Minister Modi's Hyderabad visit.

The Chief Minister directed the DGP to form special teams for a comprehensive investigation into the case.

Also Read | Iltija Mufti's X Account Withheld: PDP Leader's Twitter Account Withheld in India Days After Cyber Police Kashmir Registers FIR Against Her.

The development comes amid a political row surrounding allegations involving Union Minister and BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar's son, Bandi Sai Bhagirath.

Earlier, Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged that there was a "political hit job" aimed at maligning him and said dragging children and family members into political battles reflected the "desperation" of political opponents.

"In view of the recent baseless allegations, I wish to state that I have always respected the law and abided by the Constitution throughout my public life. I have lived without any stain and continue to place complete faith in the judiciary," the Union Minister said in a post on X.

He further alleged that certain forces were unable to accept the rise of a Backwards Class leader who rose from the grassroots level to become a Union Minister.

"It is evident that this is a political hit job aimed at maligning me personally ahead of tomorrow's public meeting of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

According to a press statement issued by the Union Minister's PRO, Bandi Sai Bhagirath lodged a complaint with the Karimnagar police alleging a purported honey-trap and extortion attempt targeting him.

The statement claimed that a woman allegedly attempted to lure Bhagirath into a honey trap by using her daughter as bait and later demanded a huge sum of money while resorting to blackmail.

Meanwhile, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao has criticised the Telangana Police over its handling of the case. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)