Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 19 (ANI): Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief A Revanth Reddy said he has complained to the Lok Sabha Speaker about being placed under house arrest in the early hours today as he was about to leave for New Delhi to attend Parliamentary monsoon session.

"I was ready to go to Parliament but state government deployed police to place me on house arrest. It happened because state government sold some properties, over 50 acres of land, to some of their relatives, party leaders and IAS officer at undervalue," he told ANI.

TPCC president further stated that he had warned the state government that he would lodge a complaint about the land issue with higher authorities including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) over the auctioned land.

"I had warned the state government that I will give complaint to Prime Minister, Home Minister and CBI Director in Delhi over this and raise the issue in Parliament. If we raise voices against state government's loot, they book us, arrest us and place us under house arrest. We will fight against it," Reddy said.

"I have complained to the Speaker about my house arrest. In the days to come, I am going to raise this issue before the Prime Minister, Home Minister, and Parliament. I will keep working towards getting this tender cancelled," asserted TPCC supremo.

In the early hours of Monday at 3 am, Hyderabad Police arrived at the premises of Reddy's residence and stopped him from leaving for Delhi, where he was scheduled to attend the Parliament session.

However, according to the police, Reddy was planning to visit Kokapeta (auctioned land) and they took this step as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)