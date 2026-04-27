India News | Telangana: Crane Collapses at Cement Brick Unit in Rangareddy, Several Injured

Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], April 27 (ANI): Several workers sustained serious injuries after a crane collapsed at a cement brick company under Shankarpalli police station limits in Chevella of the Rangareddy district on Monday, Chevella police said.

The injured workers were shifted to a hospital for further treatment.

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More details are awaited in the case. (ANI)

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