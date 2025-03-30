Cyberabad (Telangana) [India], March 30 (ANI): The Cyberabad Traffic Police conducted a special drunk-driving operation this weekend, resulting in the apprehension of 222 offenders, according to a statement released.

Police officials said," There are a total of 163 two-wheelers, nine three-wheelers, forty-eight four-wheelers, and two Heavy vehicles involved in the operation.

According to a press release, 13 offenders were caught with blood alcohol concentrations (BAC) ranging from 200 mg/100 ml to 500 mg/100 ml, and five offenders were caught with blood alcohol concentrations (BAC) exceeding 500 mg/100 ml.

All those caught will be produced before the court, as mentioned in the release.

If anybody indulges in driving under the influence of alcohol and causes accidents, killing people, such persons will be arrested and sent to jail under section 105 of BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), for which the maximum punishment is 10 years of jail and a fine. (ANI)

