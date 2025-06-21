Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], June 21 (ANI): A fire broke out in a decoration items godown under Pahadishareef police station limits in Rangareddy district on Saturday. Two fire vehicles reached the spot and controlled the fire, and no casualties were reported, the Fire official said.

According to a Fire official, "A fire broke out in a godown storing function decoration items today afternoon around 3:50 pm. Two fire vehicles reached the spot and controlled the fire. There were no casualties reported, and the cause and extent of the loss are yet to be determined."

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on June 17, a major fire tragedy was averted in Hyderabad due to the rapid intervention of Telangana's Dial-112 emergency response system.

The incident occurred at Garden Tower, an apartment complex near First Lancer, after an electrical short circuit in an AC unit sparked flames, said Telangana State Integrated Command and Control Centre (TGICCC) in a statement.

According to a Fire official, "On the morning of 16th June 2025, a potentially devastating fire accident was averted thanks to the swift and coordinated efforts of the Telangana Emergency Response Support System (Dial-112), operated from the Telangana Integrated Command and Control Centre (TGiCCC) in Hyderabad." (ANI)

