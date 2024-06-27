Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 27 (ANI): The Telangana Food Safety Commissioner Task Force team carried out a thorough inspection at LuLu Hypermarket in Kukatpally, Hyderabad. The inspection, which took place on June 26, 2024, aimed to ensure compliance with food safety standards and regulations.

Taking to X, Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana said, "Task Force team has conducted inspections in Kukatpally area on 26.06.2024."

In a statement on X, the Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana, detailed the findings of the inspection.

The Task Force discovered several infractions, including, "Infested items like Atta Bread Mix (10kg) loose Baguette Bread Mix (15kg) in the bakery unit was found and discarded, Expired and beyond Use-by-date food articles like Sesame Seeds (20kg), Toned Milk (20L), Biscuit packets, Glaze (7.5kg), Gems (5kg), Fruit Juice (2pkts) were found and discarded," the tweet reads.

The establishment was found to have an improper FSSAI license, and some food handlers were observed without proper headgear, gloves, and aprons.

"Updated FSSAI licence copy was not displayed at the entrance of the premises, Workers in the food section were found wearing hair caps, gloves, masks and uniforms, 40 FoSTaC trained supervisors were available at the said premises, Houseflies were found hovering near meat storage and Pest control records, Medical Fitness Certificates of food handlers were available," the tweet added.

The Commissioner emphasized that a notice would be issued to LuLu Hypermarket, and further action would be taken based on the inspection findings.

Additionally, the Commissioner highlighted other serious issues.

"The FBO is having improper FSSAI licence, Food handlers were found without wearing headgear, gloves and aprons, Semi-prepared food articles and cut vegetables were not covered and labelled properly, The kitchen premises was found in unhygienic conditions with food waste thrown directly on the floor, The kitchen premises is not fitted with insect proof screen and doors not close fitted to avoid entry of pests, Medical fitness certificates and pest control records were not available and Rice flour (3.5kg) was found expired (31.05.2024) and hence discarded on the spot," the tweet reads. (ANI)

