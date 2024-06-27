Haridwar, June 27: Six persons including the main accused were arrested on Thursday in connection with the gang rape and murder of a 13 year-old girl here recently, with her mother accusing a local BJP leader of being involved in the heinous crime. The police are searching for BJP leader Aditya Raj Saini, who allegedly helped the accused in the gang rape and murder of the minor girl.

Aditya Raj Saini, a member of the Uttarakhand BJP's OBC Morcha, was expelled from the front as well as the primary membership of the party soon after his name cropped up as an accused in the case. His cousin Amit Saini, who is the main accused in the case, allegedly pushed the girl in front of a speeding vehicle when she went to him for help after being gang raped by four persons with whom she was acquainted, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pramendra Dobhal said. Uttarakhand Shocker: 13-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped by Local BJP Worker, Killed; Body Found Along Haridwar Highway.

After questioning more than 500 suspects and checking more than 900 CCTV cameras and call detail record (CDR) of more than 100 mobile numbers, it came to light from the post mortem report that the deceased she was in contact with the main accused for the last six months. Amit Saini was luring her and sexually exploiting her by promising marriage. The SSP said before the incident, on June 23, Nitin, a former acquaintance of the deceased, took her with him on the pretext of a birthday party. As part of his well-planned conspiracy, he along with Nikhil Panchal, Tushar alias Bhola and another friend had planned to rape the deceased.

Nitin contacted the deceased and asked her to meet him. The deceased agreed to meet Nitin and from Shivganga Vihar Tiraha Shantarshah Road. Nitin and Nikhil brought the deceased on their Bullet motorcycle, number UK 17 G 2738. Their friend Tushar alias Bhola and Tushar's friend Mausam met them on National Highway G. All five accused came on two motorcycles to Bongla Bypass Road and there they drank beer and made the deceased drink too. They took the deceased to Haridwar on the pretext of bathing in the Ganga. From there, they took her back with them on their motorcycle to a deserted place on the road going to Rohlaki.

According to their plan, Nitin and Nikhil took turns to rape the deceased. The SSP said the deceased reached her Amit Saini's house for help the same night. At that time, Amit's father Madan Pal Saini, mother Shashi Devi and sister Ruby Saini were present in the house. Amit Saini quietly took the deceased to his room where he raped her. During this, when the deceased told Amit Saini about the gang rape, he got furious and started beating her. When there was a commotion in the house, Amit Saini's family members, fearing that the girl was a minor and everyone would get caught, started beating the girl and threw her out of the house. The girl got injured in the process. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 15-Year-Old Girl Kills Father and Brother, Chops Bodies and Stores in Freezer; Arrested After Two-Month Chase by Haridwar Police.

Amit Saini got scared and made a plan to eliminate the girl. He brought her in front of Patanjali Research Institute on Delhi-Haridwar Highway with the intention of killing her. Taking advantage of darkness, he pushed her in front of an unknown vehicle. After the minor was confirmed dead, Amit fled from there. Amit informed his cousin Aditya Raj Saini about the incident and sought protection. The SSP said on June 24, when the girl's mother reached Aditya Raj Saini's residence, the latter misled her and sent her away telling her not to go to the police. He asked her to search the girl on her own.

On the basis of sufficient evidence of this incident, the police arrested Amit Saini and his mother. The girl's blood stained clothes and mobile were also recovered. The police arrested Nitin and Nikhil Panchal, Tushar alias Bhola and Mausam who had gang raped the deceased. They also seized the motorcycle used in the incident. The police are on the lookout for Aditya Raj Saini and two others -- Madanpal Saini (Amit Saini's father) and Ruby Saini (Amit Saini's sister) -- in the case.

