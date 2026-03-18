Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 18 (ANI): Goshamahal Member of the Legislative Assembly, T Raja Singh, received a threatening letter on Wednesday at his address from an unknown source stating that he will be killed on March 27, Ram Navami day, during the procession.

The letter cited," Raja Singh, this will be your last Ram Navami on March 27. The Telangana Police cannot do a thing to me."

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Earlier in January, a similar incident happened where Singh received a threatening letter at his residence, reportedly sent by a man identifying himself as Abdul Hafeez. The letter allegedly contained abusive language and warned that the police could not take action against him.

He requested the Telangana Director General of Police (DGP), the Commissioner, and the Chief Minister to identify the person responsible for the repeated threatening calls and letters.

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On Tuesday, Singh wrote a letter to Hyderabad Police Commissioner, V C Sajjanar, refusing police protection for the upcoming Ram Navami procession on March 27, alleging repeated harassment, lathi charge and use of force by task force personnel during the previous year's celebration.

In his letter, Singh stated that over the past three years, police deployed in the name of protection had instead disrupted the procession, at times resorting to lathi charges against devotees.

He cited incidents reported near Anita Towers, Purana Pul, Begum Bazar Chatri and Siddiamber Bazar Mosque, which he said caused fear and distress among participants.

"Over the past three years, under the name of police protection, incidents have occurred where lathi charges by Hyderabad police Task Force were carried out on Ram devotees during the Ram Navami procession," Singh wrote. He further alleged that Task Force personnel had "attempted to create disturbances" during the shobha yatra.

The MLA also objected to the conduct of certain police personnel, claiming that those "who do not wear a tilak on their forehead create nuisance and spoil the atmosphere of the shobha yatra, making devotees fearful," and requested that such personnel not be deployed for this year's Shobha Yatra. (ANI)

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