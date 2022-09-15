Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 15 (ANI): The K Chandrasekhar Rao-led TRS government on Thursday said it has decided to name the new state secretariat complex here after Dr B R Ambedkar.

According to an official statement by the Chief Minister's Office, CM Rao has directed the state chief secretary to take action in this regard.

"Naming of the (secretariat) complex in the name of Dr BR Ambedkar is a source of pride for all the people of Telangana. This decision is ideal for India. The Telangana government is moving forward with the philosophy of Ambedkar that all the people of India should get equal respect in all fields. In the social, political, economic and cultural fields, the self-governing state, which continues to maintain the status quo, is ideal for the country," Chief Minister Rao said in a statement released by his office.

As per the statement, Telangana has become a separate state by incorporating Article 3 of the Constitution with the vision of Dr Ambedkar. Telangana state government is providing humane rule to SC, ST, BC, minority and women communities as well as the poor upper caste people by implementing BR Ambedkar's constitutional spirit, he said.

"Ambedkar's dream of India has a unique democratic character of diversity. Ambedkar's spirit guides us that only by implementing the federal spirit, equal rights and opportunities can be provided to all communities. The true Indianness is that the people of India are respected equally without discrimination of caste, creed, gender and region and equal opportunities are provided to all. Then the real India will be formed. Our efforts will continue for that," the chief minister said according to the release.

It said that the state is once again making an exemplary position by naming the state secretariat after that of Ambedkar as it moves forward with his vision in all the fields.

"Moving forward with vision in all fields, Telangana State, which has stood as an example for the country in the past, is once again standing as an example for the country by naming the state secretariat after Ambedkar," it said.

The statement further stated that in order to enhance the honour of the country, there can be no name greater than that of the BR Ambedkar who framed our Constitution. Demanding to rename the Central Vista complex after Ambedkar's name, the statement also said that KCR will write to PM Modi .

"The Telangana State Assembly unanimously passed the resolution for that. I will also write a letter to the Prime Minister of India regarding the same. The Telangana Government demands the central government to name the newly constructed parliament building after Ambedkar," it said.

Meanwhile, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi thanked Telangana CM for passing the resolution for the same in Assembly and appealed to KCR for naming new secretariat building being built in Ambedkar's name. (ANI)

