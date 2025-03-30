Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 30 (ANI): Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma extended his greetings on the occasion of Viswavasu Nama Samvatsara Ugadi, wishing happiness and prosperity to all Telugu people.

He highlighted Ugadi as a festival that reflects Telugu culture and fosters unity among Telugu-speaking communities worldwide.

The Governor had participated as the chief guest in the Ugadi (Telugu New Year) celebrations at Raj Bhavan, Hyderabad, on Saturday.

In his address, the Governor encouraged people to embrace the new year with dedication, commitment, and hard work. He emphasised the importance of selfless service and noble deeds in building a better future, according to a statement released by Raj Bhavan.

As part of the celebrations, renowned scholar Dr. Madugula Nagaphani Sharma recited the Panchanga pathanam, and vibrant cultural performances arrange by NCRT, Bengaluru enthralled the audience.

The event was attended by MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy; Harkara Venugopal, Advisor for Protocol and Public Relations, Government of Telangana; IAS A Santhi Kumari, Chief Secretary to the Government of Telangana; IPS Jitender, Director General of Police; IAS M Dana Kishore, Principal Secretary to the Governor, along with other senior officials.

Earlier on Saturday, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy extended heartfelt greetings to people on the occasion of the Ugadi festival.

The Chief Minister wished that people would be blessed with good fortune and their aspirations fulfilled in the new Telugu year, along with harmony, bountiful rains, and cheers in the lives of farmers' families and abundant crops.

CM Revanth Reddy said the state government is launching the "Fine Rice" distribution scheme to every white ration card holder family on the auspicious Ugadi festival day, hoping that the Telangana State will register robust growth in all sectors and stand as a role model for the country in the implementation of welfare schemes.

CM Reddy called on everyone to celebrate Ugadi with joy and gaiety and to promote the significance of the Telangana culture and traditions. (ANI)

