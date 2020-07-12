Hyderabad, Jul 12 (PTI) Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajanon Sunday tested negative for COVID-19, while 28 police personnel deployed at Raj Bhavan here tested positive for the virus.

Ten Raj Bhavan Staff and 10 of their family members also tested positive for the contagion.

The Governor led from the front not only by arranging the tests for the staff and police personnel but also volunteered to get herself tested, a release from the Raj Bhavan said adding she tested negative.

"I got tested today for #COVID-19 and negative I appeal people who are in Red zones or with Contact history kindly get it done at the earliest. Early diagnosis not only to protect us but also others. Don't hesitate! Test yourself Motivate others! Follow 4Ts TEST TRACE TREAT TEACH," the Governor tweeted.

The release said on Saturday and Sunday rapid antigen tests forCOVID-19 were done since few of the special police battalion personneltested positive in RT-PCR test as a part of contact tracing with the help of Director Public Health.

"In all,395 tests were conducted out of which 347 were negative. Twenty-eight police personnel tested positive and they were sent to isolation immediately. 10 Raj Bhavan Staff and 10 family members of Raj Bhavan staff also tested positive. All these 20 members were admitted in Government Ayurveda Hospital for further treatment," it further said.

The Governor appealedto peoplein red zones or with contact history to get themselvestested at the earliest to contain further spread.

Telangana reported 1,269 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday taking the tally of positive cases in the state to 34,671.PTI

