Hyderabad, Jul 13 (PTI) The Telangana government on Wednesday extended holidays to educational institutions in the state till July 16 in view of ongoing heavy rains.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao took a decision to this effect, an official release said.

The state government had earlier declared holidays to academic institutions from July 11 to 13 due to the rains.

Low-lying areas were inundated and road links between villages suffered damage at several places in Telangana as heavy rains continued to lash the state on Tuesday.

