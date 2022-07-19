Hyderabad (Telangana) [India[, July 18 (ANI): In order to provide low-cost pathological diagnostic services and imaging services to the people, the Telangana government launched 'Telangana Diagnostic Scheme'.

This model was developed in Hyderabad district, and was subsequently expanded to the entire state. Currently, 20 district-level diagnostic hubs and 300 spoke centres are operational in the state.

The district hubs conduct 60+ types of tests with high-end diagnostic equipment, including auto-analyzers, digital X-rays, ultrasound scan machines, mammograms etc. Imaging services are provided through 8 mini-hubs.

Dr Md Kaleel Ullah Khan General Physician talking to ANI said, "Recently in Telangana Diagnostic centre we have launched in Telangana Hub, in this hub many facilities are there for patents X-ray, ECG, Ultrasound. We have highly advanced Ultrasound machine Abdominal, Cardiac and TVS probe available."

"Before patents use to come to Basti Dawakanas but facilities were not there but now after this equipment launched, here patents can use these facilities and immediately we can give treatments as there is no complication at all", he said.

"Even it is helping doctors to give better treatment. I thank Telangana government for providing facilities it's helpful not only for parents but also for Doctors to give better treatment."

Syed Amman works in mini hub and he said, "It's been one month since this was implemented. We are getting positive a response for patents they are very happy. The Basti Dawakanas will be connected with this Hub whereever patients go for treatment in Basti Dawakanas they will generate Barcode and it will appear here and total 18 health centres will be connected with this hub, without any obstruction we are giving better service here with in 10-minute test and reports will come. I thank CM KCR sir for bringing all services under one platform it's a great initiative by Telangana government."

A patient Kamal Singh said, "I was suffering from chest pain and came to Golkonda area hospital and doctor saw and asked to do ECG and X-ray. They are giving good treatment and asked me to come for 3 days and do ECG check-up. The Telangana government is giving us good facilities and here we have better treatment free of cost. If I go out at least 500 to 600 rupees will be charged for ECG but here I am getting it for free, the government is doing a great job for poor people." (ANI)

