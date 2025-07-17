Hyderabad, Jul 17 (PTI) Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday said the Congress government is extending interest-free loans to women SHG members, among other measures, to ensure women's economic freedom.

Speaking at a conference on gender equality organised by the State Women's Commission, he said economic empowerment is central to the government's efforts, as gender discrimination can be effectively tackled only when women are financially independent.

He said the government is extending interest-free loans worth Rs 20,000 crore annually to women Self-Help Groups, with the goal of transforming one crore women into "crorepatis".

"When we first announced our vision to make one crore women financially empowered, opposition parties mocked us. But we stayed committed to our mission. In just the first year, we disbursed Rs 21,632 crore in interest-free loans to SHGs across the state," he said.

He asserted that within five years, the state will ensure Rs 1 lakh crore in interest-free loans flows through women's hands—making economic independence and gender equality a reality.

Vikramarka, who also holds the finance portfolio, said the government is working on a pioneering initiative to generate 2,000 MW of solar power through women's SHGs.

The state is facilitating bank loans for SHGs to set up solar power plants, and the electricity generated will be purchased by the government. Power utilities have already signed agreements with women's groups, he added.

“This model doesn't exist in any other Indian state,” he claimed.

He also said the government is providing free RTC bus travel for women, easing their financial burden and giving them the freedom to travel to temples, schools, hospitals, and educational institutions.

In addition, the government is helping SHG members become entrepreneurs by facilitating the purchase of 650 buses, which are leased to the State Road Transport Corporation—creating steady income for the women.

