Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 4 (ANI): Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday sought more time to take a decision on whether to give the state government permission to introduce the TSRTC (Telangana State Road Transport Corporation) Bill in the Assembly.

The K Chandrashekar Rao government has sought the Governor's permission to introduce the bill in the ongoing session of the Assembly which began on Thursday.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Woman Murders Cop Husband for Lover Over Extramarital Affair in Visakhapatnam, Three Accused Arrested.

The Raj Bhavan said that it had received the bill only on Wednesday and needs more time to peruse it and seek legal opinion for taking a decision on the request.

“The Assembly was scheduled to meet on 03.08.2023 and the Draft Bill of 'the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (Absorption of Employees into Government Service) Bill, 2023' was received at Raj Bhavan, Hyderabad on 02.08.2023 at about 03.30 pm only requesting for permission to introduce the same in Assembly,” said a press release by the Rajbhawan on Friday said.

Also Read | ‘Mere Charo Taraf Bam Laga Hai’, Elderly Woman in Legal Soup For Spreading Bomb Rumours At Pune Airport.

“It requires some more time to examine it and obtain legal opinion for taking a decision on the request,” the press release added.

As the TSRTC bill is a financial bill, it needs the prior approval of the Governor for its introduction in the Assembly. The bill seeks to merge State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) with the government. The bill was recently approved by the Telangana cabinet. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)