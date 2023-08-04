Visakhapatnam, August 4: The police in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam city have cracked the mystery behind the death of a police constable under suspicious circumstances with the arrest of his wife who murdered him with the help of her lover and another person, an official said on Friday. The police revealed details of the sensational case on Friday, two days after B. Ramesh died at his residence. His wife Shivajyoti a.k.a. Shivani had claimed that he died of cardiac arrest during sleep after consuming liquor.

However, the police had registered it as a case of death under suspicious circumstances and sent the body for autopsy. Following a complaint lodged by the deceased's brother, the police took up thorough a investigation. UP Shocker: Woman Kills Husband With Help of Lover in Rae Bareli After Extramarital Affair Discovered, Stages It As Suicide.

Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner C.M. Trivikrama Varma told mediapersons that Shivani got her husband murdered for a man, with whom she had extra marital relations. The woman's lover Rama Rao, a taxi driver, was her neighbour. They were having an affair for the last one-and-a-half years.

Ramesh and Shivani had fought over this many times. Ramesh had asked her to leave children and go with her lover but she told him that she wants children as well as lover. Ramesh, who joined the police force in 2009, was working at One Town police station. He had married Shivani in 2012. They had two daughters. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Couple Die by Suicide by Single Bullet Fired by Husband in Moradabad, Probe Underway.

Police investigations also revealed that Shivani hatched a plan to kill Ramesh. She made Ramesh consume liquor on Tuesday night. Rama Rao was waiting outside the house. After Ramesh fell asleep, he along with his friend Neela entered the house. Neela used a pillow to suffocate Ramesh to death while Shivani held Ramesh's feet.

Police said Shivani had given Rs.1.5 lakh to Neela for killing Ramesh by mortgaging her gold jewelry. Police arrested all three accused. While Shivani is the main accused, Rama Rao and Neela were booked as second and third accused, respectively.

Police said the woman had a shady character and was also not on good terms with her parents. Meanwhile, several videos made and uploaded by Shivani in the past were being widely circulated on social media. She had also allegedly made a video while offering liquor to Ramesh and making him sleep. Police were investigating why she made this video.

