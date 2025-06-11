Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 11 (ANI): The Telangana High Court on Wednesday granted bail and stayed the conviction and sentence awarded to Karnataka's former minister and current MLA, Gali Janardhan Reddy, in the high-profile Obulapuram illegal mining case.

While talking to ANI, one of his lawyers confirmed that this order effectively halts his disqualification, allowing him to retain his seat in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

Along with Reddy, the court also granted bail to co-accused VD Rajagopal (Accused No. 3), Ali Khan (A-7), and BV Srinivasa Reddy (A-1). Obulapuram Mining Company's (A-4) conviction has also been stayed.

The bail for all accused has been granted on the condition of furnishing a personal bond of Rs 10 lakh along with two sureties of Rs 10 lakh each.

Additionally, the court has directed the accused to surrender their passports. The order was pronounced in response to pleas seeking bail and a stay on conviction pending appeal, with the court noting that the grounds presented justified interim relief. Gali Janardhan Reddy was represented by senior advocate S Nagamuthu, along with advocates Mayank Jain and Vimal Varma Vasireddy.

On May 6, 2025, the CBI Special Court (Trial Court) in Hyderabad delivered its verdict in the criminal case involving allegations that Obulapuram Mining Company (OMC) engaged in illegal mining activities beyond the areas leased to it by the erstwhile United Andhra Pradesh government.

The judgment came 16 years after the FIR was originally registered. The court found Gali Janardhan Reddy and three others guilty and sentenced each to seven years of imprisonment. Following their conviction, all four individuals approached the High Court to challenge the verdict. (ANI)

