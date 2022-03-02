Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 2 (ANI): Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president Revanth Reddy on Wednesday alleged that the state is in trouble due to Bihari Indian Administrative Service officers posted in the state.

Addressing a press conference here, Reddy said, "After K Chandrashekar Rao became the Chief Minister, everyone in Telangana thought that he will give opportunities to the people of the state, but as it was not done, the people of the state have doubts and insecurities. Chief secretary Somesh Kumar, Director General of Police Anjani Kumar and other important posts were given to officials from Bihar state. Each officer carries six to eight departments each. The situation of Telangana region officials has become questionable. Due to Bihari IAS officers, Telangana is in trouble."

"CM KCR in an interview in 2008 stated that his ancestors are from Bihar," the Congress leader alleged.

Alleging that the "Dharani portal is the reason for the murder which took place in the Ibrahimpatnam area on March 1," he said that the Chief Minister has repeatedly called the portal a model for the country.

"In Greater Hyderabad, Somesh Kumar, the current CS, removed 30 lakh votes. CS Somesh Kumar has not worked in the IAS for seven years. According to Somesh Kumar's seniority, he is limited to Principal Secretary but was given responsibilities of chief secretary. Out of 152 members, are only IAS officers of Bihar category talented? Reddy asked. (ANI)

