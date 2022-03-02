Mumbai, March 2: Mumbai on Wednesday reported 100 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 10,56,649, while the death toll remained unchanged at 16,691 for the sixth consecutive day, a civic official said.

The discharge of 168 people increased the recovery count to 10,36,389, which is 98 per cent of the caseload, leaving the metropolis with 689 active cases, he said. COVID-19 in Mumbai: City Records Zero Coronavirus Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data showed the overall number of tests conducted stood at 1,62,21,164, including 20,981 in the past 24 hours.

An official said the caseload doubling time was 5,405 days, adding that the city currently did not have any containment zone or sealed building.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)