India News | Telangana: K Kavitha Slams BJP and Congress, Alleges Rejection of 'National Status' for Lift Irrigation Project

Hyderabad [India], February 7 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha strongly criticised the BJP-led Central Government and alleged that Telangana has faced discrimination in allocation of funds and 'National Status' for Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme.

Reacting on social media and during a media interaction, Kavitha accused both BJP and Congress of neglecting Telangana's interests.

Speaking to ANI, K Kavitha said, "In Parliament, there was an answer given about a Telangana project called Palamuru Rangareddy lift irrigation scheme. The central government has unequivocally said that they cannot give the national project status to our project in Telangana. In the last 11 years, after this new state in the Indian Union was formed, the central government has been continuously discriminating in terms of the allocation of funds. In terms of giving us national status. Either it could be for our projects or for our world-class festivals. We have faced discrimination from the central government."

She highlighted that since the formation of Telangana, the state has faced persistent discrimination from the Centre.

"Neither the BJP, now in its third consecutive term at the Centre, nor the Congress, which currently holds power in the state, have done anything meaningful to secure Telangana's rightful share," she remarked.

Recalling the proactive efforts of the previous BRS Government under KCR's leadership, BRS Leader MLC K. Kavitha emphasised that former CM KCR made over 30 representations to the Union Government, pressing for the recognition of PRLIP as a national project. Despite these relentless efforts, the Centre's discriminatory stance continues unabated.

K Kavitha demanded that the Congress-led Telangana Government stand up for the state's rights and ensure that Telangana's voice echoes powerfully in Delhi, asserting that the aspirations and well-being of its people must take priority.

BRS Leader MLC K. Kavitha, posted on her X handle, that read, "8 BJP MPs + 8 Congress MPs = Rs 0 for Telangana."

"The denial of national status to the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project (PRLIP) is yet another blatant act of discrimination by the BJP-led central government. Since Telangana's formation, we've faced persistent neglect - from unfair budget allocations and project recognitions to the outright disregard for our culture and festivals. This purposeful exclusion of PRLIP is just the latest chapter in a long history of marginalization," she further said.

In her post she said further said that the people of Telangana are watching.

"A party with eight MPs from our state delivers nothing in return. This is the BJP's true contribution to Telangana: zero accountability, zero respect. I demand the Congress-led State Govt to step up and fight for Telangana's rightful share. The BRS Govt under leadership of former CM KCR Garu, took relentless efforts and pressed for PRLIP's special status recognition, among many other efforts," she further said.

"The Congress Govt must also ensure that Telangana's voice echoes loud and clear in Delhi, prioritizing the aspirations and well-being of our people above all else. This is a collective failure of BJP, Congress and their '8+8 = 0 Model,'" she added. (ANI)

