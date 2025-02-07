Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 7 (ANI): An unfortunate accident occurred in Noida on Friday when the wall of a swimming pool collapsed at a private school, according to officials.

The collapse resulted in one fatality and two injuries. The deceased was identified as Babulal.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Central Noida, Hirdesh Katheruya said that the injured are receiving medical treatment.

"During construction work near the swimming pool in a private school, the nearby wall collapsed. A labourer named Babulal died in the accident and two other labourers are injured and undergoing treatment..." the ADCP said. (ANI)

