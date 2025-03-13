Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 13 (ANI): The Bharat Rashtra Samithi Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Thursday strongly condemned the suspension of BRS MLA Jagadishwar Reddy from the Telangana Legislative Assembly, terming it an outrageous act that undermines democratic values with baseless allegations.

KTR accused the Congress government of suspending Jagadishwar Reddy on fabricated grounds, claiming words he never uttered were attributed to him. He alleged that the Congress is attempting to stifle the BRS voice out of fear that the party's presence in the budget sessions would bring to light issues of contracts, commissions, and the transfer of funds to Delhi.

Also Read | SSC CGL Final Result 2024 Declared: 18,174 Candidates Qualify, Know Steps To Check Scorecard at ssc.gov.in.

Protesting against this suspension, KTR, along with BRS MLAs and MLCs, held a demonstration in front of the Ambedkar statue and announced statewide protest programs across all constituencies on March 14, 2025.

KTR stated that Jagadishwar Reddy was deliberately targeted and suspended as part of a conspiracy while he was exposing the falsehoods and half-truths in the Governor's address to both Houses.

Also Read | CBSE Class 12 Students Missing March 15 Hindi Exam Due to Holi Will Get Another Opportunity, Board Announces.

"Despite interruptions from Congress ministers and MLAs through running commentary, Jagadishwar Reddy maintained composure," KTR noted.

He highlighted that Reddy was raising critical issues such as wilting crops, the decline of agriculture, farmers' hardships, stalled loan waivers, delayed Rythu Bandhu payments, unimplemented six guarantees, and the betrayal of 420 promises. "Unable to counter these criticisms, the government resorted to unethical and shameless tactics by suspending him," KTR charged.

He clarified that Reddy did not use a single unparliamentary word during his speech. KTR further pointed out that Reddy expressed anguish as a plea to the Speaker to protect the rights of opposition leaders, treating him as a fatherly figure and not disrespecting him in any way.

"Yet, the Congress government, following its habitual authoritarian tendencies, adjourned the House for five hours and acted on the orders of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who is currently in Delhi," KTR alleged.

The BRS Working President revealed that, on the advice of BRS chief KCR, they had urged the Speaker and the Legislative Affairs Minister to assess the mood of the House by consulting all parties, expressing regret if the Speaker felt hurt.

KTR also slammed the Congress government for chaining the 125-foot Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar statue--the world's tallest, installed by the KCR government--describing it as a despicable act. He reiterated that the Congress fears the BRS raising issues of contracts, commissions, and funds being sent to Delhi during the budget sessions, which is why they are trying to suppress the party's voice.

Dismissing Congress's illusion that silencing one voice achieves anything significant, KTR called for statewide protests on March 14, 2025, against the party's undemocratic attitude and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's arrogant and dictatorial tendencies. He urged people to join the burning of effigies of the government in all constituency centers across Telangana. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)