Hyderabad, Jan 3 (PTI) Telangana recorded 394 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total positives to over 2.87 lakh while three fatalities pushed the toll to 1,549, the state government said on Sunday.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 81, followed by Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiriwith 36 and 31 respectively, it said in a bulletin, providing details as of 8 PM on January 2.

The total number of cases stood at 2,87,502 while recoveries were 2,80,565.

As many as 5,388 patients are under treatment and 40,190 samples were tested on Saturday.

Cumulatively, over 69.91 lakh samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 1.87 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.53 per cent, while it was 1.4 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 97.58 per cent, while it was 96.1 per cent in the country.PTI GDKSS

