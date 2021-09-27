Hyderabad, Sep 27 (PTI) Telangana on Monday logged 216 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,65,284, while the death toll rose to 3,914 with two more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 61, followed by Karimnagar (20) and Peddapalli (12) districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM today.

Recoveries outnumbered fresh cases with 241 people recuperating from the infectious disease. The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6,56,785.

Active cases stood at 4,585, the bulletin said.

It said 44,584 samples were tested today and the total number tested till date was 2,62,36,462.

The samples tested per million population were 7,04,902.

The case fatality and recovery rates were at 0.58 per cent and 98.72 per cent compared to 1.3 per cent and 97.76 per cent at the national level.

