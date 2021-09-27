New Delhi, September 27: United Nations in India on Monday announced the launch of its climate campaign 'We The Change', which aims to showcase climate solutions pioneered by young Indians as a celebration of India's climate leadership.

Through the '#WeTheChangeNow' call to action, 17 young climate champions will invite young Indians to join the movement by sharing their climate action stories on the campaign website, also launched on Monday.

Deirdre Boyd, UN Resident Coordinator in India said that the campaign - inspired by the stories of India's young climate leaders - encourages everyone to adopt a more solution-based and innovative approach to fight climate change.

"We know solutions are already within reach to solve the present climate crisis. We hope that through the #WeTheChangeNow campaign, we will inspire bolder climate action from people, communities and the national and state governments," he said.

The campaign will celebrate and curate innovative, sustainable and equitable climate solutions and actions being pioneered by young people in India. The focus is on strengthening engagement with governments and civil society for a more collaborative approach to climate action.

Archana Soreng, young climate campaigner and member of the UN Secretary-General's Youth Advisory Group on Climate Change said, "We need enabling spaces for co-learning and collaboration for effective climate action. It's inspiring to be part of a journey that allows me to meet other young people who are championing climate action and advocacy while collaborating with various policymakers and other climate stakeholders."

India has shown great leadership in combating climate change through its strategic and timely climate policies. Currently, India is on track to meet its Paris Climate Agreement commitments and is likely to outperform its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) in critical sectors, including renewable energy,

Challenges remain, and the valuable contributions of young people in green action and recovery can propel breakthrough innovations to protect India and the world, especially the most vulnerable, from the impact of climate change.

The campaign's 17 young climate leaders will represent innovation and action across diverse sectors, including renewables, forest management, financing, climate entrepreneurship, sustainable agriculture, disaster risk reduction, ecosystem restoration, water conservation and waste management.

Actor Dia Mirza, who is also the UN Secretary-General's Advocate for Sustainable Development Goals, also lent her support to the digital campaign.

"We can still make a difference, restore our planet and make peace with nature. These 17 young climate leaders, the faces of the We The Change movement, are showing us the way ahead towards climate justice and climate action. Their stories have inspired me and I hope they inspire people everywhere to share their climate actions, big or small, using #WeTheChangeNOW," she said.

Over the course of the campaign, spaces would be created for young people, civil society, climate groups, media, and governments to collaborate through online dialogues, discussions, and face-to-face interactions.

