Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], March 27 (ANI): A man has been ordered by the LB Nagar Metropolitan Magistrate Court to clean the police station for two days and pay a fine after he was found guilty of abusing a woman and causing a disturbance in Gurramguda, under Meerpet Police Station limits in Rangareddy district.

The incident took place when Sandhya, a resident of Gurramguda, filed a complaint at the Meerpet Police Station. She accused Ramesh, a 36-year-old man from the same area, of using abusive language during a quarrel and disturbing her.

After investigating the matter, the police presented Ramesh in court. The magistrate ordered him to participate in the Swachh Bharat mission by cleaning the police station for two days as part of his punishment. In addition, the court also imposed a fine on him.

The case is being handled by Nagaraju, the Inspector of Meerpet Police Station. (ANI)

