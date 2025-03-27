Mumbai, March 27: The government is set to introduce 'Sahkar Taxi', a cooperative-based ride-hailing service aimed at ensuring better earnings for drivers. Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the initiative in Parliament. The initiative is modeled after platforms like Ola and Uber but eliminates intermediaries.

Under this scheme, cooperative societies can register two-wheelers, taxis, rickshaws, and four-wheelers, allowing drivers to retain their full earnings. Shah emphasized that the initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Sahkar Se Samriddhi' (Prosperity through Cooperation) and aims to empower drivers through a cooperative framework.

Shah stated that the Ministry of Cooperation has been working for three and a half years to bring this project to life. The service, expected to roll out in the coming months, will allow cooperative societies to register taxis, rickshaws, two-wheelers, and four-wheelers, ensuring that profits go directly to the drivers rather than third-party platforms.

What is Sahkar Taxi?

