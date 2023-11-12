Hyderabad, November 12: A massive fire broke out at five godowns, containing slippers, at a building at Mir Chowk police station limits of Old City, Hyderabad, police said on Sunday. Visuals showed fire brigades and officials trying to bring the fire under control. The fire spread on the second and third floors of the building, officials said, adding that the flames have been doused entirely on the second floor while operations are ongoing on the third to rein in the flames.

As per the reports, 10 fire engines, along with personnel, reached the spot after getting word of the blaze and immediately went about dousing operations. Telangana Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Footwear Godowns in Hyderabad's Old City (Watch Video).

According to locals, there are no reports of any casualties in the incident as no one was at the factory at the time of the incident, on account of Diwali.

Further reports are awaited.

