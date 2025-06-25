Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 25 (ANI): The sleuths of Special Operations Team, Rachakonda along with Forest Range Officials Ranga Reddy district apprehended one accused who was trying to sell the Elephant Ivories (tusks) illegally and seized two elephant ivories and one mobile phone from his possession, Commissioner of police Rachakonda said.

The accused person has been identified as Rekulakunta Prasad (32 years), a resident of Annamaiah, Andhra Pradesh.

Also Read | Delhi: Man Pushes Girl off Rooftop in Jyoti Nagar Area for Rejecting Marriage Proposal, Arrested (Watch Videos).

Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Sudheer Babu said, "The Task Force and forest officials apprehended a state gang who were transporting elephant ivory weighing 6.52 kg worth around Rs 3 crores in the international market... The accused were jailed previously, too. They came to Hyderabad to sell it. They are accused under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972."

He further said that the accused person, Rekulakunta Prasad, is a resident of Rayachoti, Andhra Pradesh and habituated to bad vices, used to earning easy money by doing illegal activities.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Chairs 48th PRAGATI Meeting; Reviews Key Projects and Stresses Time-Bound Execution.

"Previously, he was involved in a Red Sanders logs smuggling case by RSASTF (Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force) PS, Tirupathi Dist. (A.P) and was lodged in Thirupathi sub-Jail in the month of February 2025. Another accused, Lokeshwar Reddy was also arrested in the Red Sanders logs smuggling case by the above Task Force police and lodged in the same Jail, where both of them became acquainted during their stay in Jail," he said.

"After being released from jail, both the accused persons hatched a plan to sell Elephant ivory for wrongful and huge profits. As per their plan Lokeshwar Reddy went to Sheshachalam Forest of Tirupati district, Andhra Pradesh and procured two Elephant Ivories from Yanadula Tribals. After getting the Elephant Ivories, he informed the same to Prasad to sell at Hyderabad for excessive amount. Accordingly, they both boarded a private travel bus along with illegally gained Elephant Ivories and on Wednesday morning hours, reached LB Nagar, Hyderabad to sell the above two Elephant Ivories to prospective buyers," he said.

Sudheer Babu said that on the tip of information, SOT LB Nagar team along with Hayath Nagar Forest officials apprehended accused Rekulakunta Prasad and seized two numbers of Elephant Ivories and other incriminating material from his possession.

"Another accused Lokeshwar Reddy fled away from the spot. Efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the absconding accused Lokeshwar Reddy. The past criminal history of the arrested individual is also being verified," he said.

The proactive efforts of the Team of SOT LB Nagar Zone and Hayath Nagar Forest officials led to the successful interception of this smuggling racket, highlighting their continued commitment to combat smuggling activities and ensuring to protect the life of animals which are endangered species, as the Rachakonda police are keep vigil in all the aspects and criminals to curtail illegal activities.

The above arrests were made under the direct supervision of G. Sudheer Babu, IPS., Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda and under the guidance of Md. Shakir Hussain, Addl. DCP, SOT, LB Nagar-Maheshwaram & Sai Prakash, Forest Range Officer, Hayath Nagar, Ranga Reddy dist. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)