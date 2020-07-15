Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 15 (ANI): Telangana Police on Wednesday launched a month-long virtual awareness campaign 'CybHER' in the wake of cybercrime against the women and children in the state.

Swati Lakra, Additional DGP Incharge of Women Safety including 'SHE Teams' and 'Bharosa' for Telangana, told ANI, "Women Safety Wing, Telangana Police has launched 'CybHER' campaign today, to make cyberspace safe for women and children."

Also Read | Sachin Pilot Camp Hits Back, 2 Ex-BSP MLAs Release Video Asking Ashok Gehlot 'What Were We Offered to Join Congress?'.

SHE teams are constituted to handle eve-teasing cases and 'Bharosa' is the centre for assisting women to deal with legal matters and to provide shelter to victims of trafficking.

"This virtual awareness campaign covers a multitude of themes pertaining to cyber safety and aims to create awareness and offer proactive measures," Lakra said.

Also Read | 'From Raipur to Delhi, Congress is Rattled,' Says BJP Leader Brijmohan Agrawal: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 15, 2020.

Lakra further said, "This campaign was launched by Telangana DGP Mahender Reddy, IPS and we are partnering with the legal aid cell of Symbiosis Law College. All the youngsters are with us to take this campaign forward." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)