Kamareddy (Telangana) [India], January 24 (ANI): Several monkeys were found poisoned and dumped in Antampalli village of Bhiknoor mandal in Telangana's Kamareddy district, triggering concern among locals and animal welfare groups.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Goutham, Cruelty Prevention Manager at the Stray Animal Foundation of India NGO, said that the organisation received information about the incident after multiple monkeys were allegedly killed by poisoning and dumped in the village.

He added that local veterinary officials visited the site and began treating the affected animals.

He also said that the poisoning of animals appears to be increasing.

"We received information that a few monkeys were killed by poisoning and dumped in Antampalli village of Bhiknoor mandal in Kamareddy district. We're also aware that some monkeys are unconscious, and local veterinary officials inspected the location and started treatment. We're seeing dogs being killed by poison injections everywhere, and now they're targeting monkeys. We request the police department to take necessary action against those involved and take strict measures," Goutham said.

A police official confirmed that the matter is under investigation and that a veterinary doctor has been sent to the location.

"We're investigating the matter, and we've also sent a veterinary doctor to the spot. We'll provide more details later," a Kamareddy police official said.

Last month, a similar incident was reported in which dozens of monkeys died under mysterious circumstances in Ata village of Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district.

The District Magistrate had formed a joint team of the Forest Department and the Animal Husbandry Department and ordered an investigation.

Chief Veterinary Officer Dr Shailendra Singh, along with veterinary doctor Ajay Kumar and a team from the forest department, visited the village to investigate the deaths. They also held a meeting with the villagers, urging them to report any monkey carcasses immediately.

Singh stated that he received information about the sudden deaths of monkeys in the village over the past 20-25 days.

He said they visited the village but found no carcasses or evidence of disease among the monkeys. Singh stated that if any carcass is found, it will be sent for testing to determine the cause of death. (ANI)

