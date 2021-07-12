Andhra Pradesh-Telangana border [India], July 12 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh government whip Samineni Udayabhanu, who was going to visit the Pulichintala project near Muktyala village, was stopped by the Telangana Police at the border.

Udayabhanu reached the Muktyala village of Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh and its bordering Bugga Madharam village of Telangana. The Telangana Police stopped him from crossing the border and go towards the project site.

Telangana is producing hydel power from the Pulichintala project on river Krishna, which the Andhra Pradesh government claims is illegal and detrimental to the interests of state farmers.

Both states are engaged in disputes over the usage of Krishna waters. (ANI)

