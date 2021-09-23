Hyderabad, Sep 23 (PTI) Telangana on Thursday logged 247 new COVID-19 cases, taking the caseload to 6,64,411, while the death toll rose to 3,909 with one more fatality.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 71, followed by Karimnagar (21) and Khammam (17) districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM today.

With 315 people recuperating from the infectious disease, the cumulative number of recoveries was 6,55,625.

Active cases stood at 4,877, the bulletin said.

It said 51,521 samples were tested today and the total number tested till date was 2,60,54,407.

The samples tested per million population were 7,00,010.

The case fatality and recovery rates in the state were at 0.58 per cent and 98.67 per cent compared to 1.3 per cent and 97.75 per cent, respectively at the national level.

