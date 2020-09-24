Hyderabad, Sep 24 (PTI) Telangana reported 2,176 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally of positive infections to 1,79,246, while the death toll rose to 1,070 with eight more fatalities, the State government said.

Out of the 2,176 fresh cases, 308 were recorded in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), followed by Rangareddy (168), Medchal Malkajgiri (151), Nalgonda (136), Karimnagar (120) and other districts, a government bulletin said on Thursday, providing data as of 8 pm on September 23.

Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Brother Denies Accusations of Rape and Cheating Against the Actor by His Wife, To Approach High Court.

The cumulative recovered cases stood at 1,48,139, while 30,037 were under treatment.

The recovery rate in the state rose further to 82.64 per cent, while it was 81.42 per cent in the country, it said.

Also Read | Oppo Reno 4 Pro MS Dhoni Edition to Go on Sale Today in India at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Check Prices & Offers.

The bulletin said 55,318 samples were tested on September 23.

Cumulatively, the number of specimens tested was 26,84,215.

The samples tested per million population was 72,299, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.59 per cent, while it was 1.

59 per cent at the national level, it said.PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)