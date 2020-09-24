Oppo Reno 4 Pro MS Dhoni Edition is all set to go on sale today in India. The device will be made available for sale at 12 noon through Flipkart. The company is offering an instant discount of Rs 2,500 for SBI Bank debit & credit card customers & no-cost EMI options for up to nine months. First 500 customers purchasing the Reno 4 Pro MS Dhoni edition will receive a special gift box as well. The smartphone features a signature of the former Indian cricketer, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Oppo Reno 4 Pro MS Dhoni Edition With Galactic Blue Colour Launched in India.

In terms of specifications, Oppo Reno 4 Pro special edition is very similar to the regular model & sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels & a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM & 128GB of internal storage.

The new #OPPOReno4Pro Galactic Blue Edition is launching tomorrow! And the first 500 customers get a special giftbox with surprise goodies! Priced at just ₹34,990! Stay tuned! #BeTheInfinite Know more: https://t.co/5JMk4fmEBm pic.twitter.com/Fz8OaCLnJ3 — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) September 23, 2020

For optics, the handset flaunts a quad rear camera system featuring a 48MP primary camera with Sony IMX586 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro shooter & a 2MP monochrome sensor. Upfront, there is a 32MP snapper with Sony IMX616 sensor.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro MS Dhoni Edition (Photo Credits: Oppo India)

The handset is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging support. The device runs on Android 10 based ColorOS 7.2 operating system. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.1, built-in GPS, a Type-C port, NFC, WLAN display & more. Coming to the pricing, Oppo Reno 4 Pro MS Dhoni Edition is priced at Rs 34,990 for 8GB & 128GB variant.

