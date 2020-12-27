Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 27 (AN): As many as 472 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths have been reported from Telangana on Saturday, while 509 patients have been discharged during the day, the state's health department said.

The total number of positive cases in the state has gone up to 2,84,863.

Of these, a total of 2,76,753 have recovered. While there are a total of 6,579 active cases currently, 1,531 patients have succumbed to the virus till now in Telangana, it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)