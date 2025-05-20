Khammam (Telangana) [India], May 20 (ANI): A scuffle broke out during the BJP-organized Tiranga Rally in Khammam city of Telangana after two youths from different communities got into an argument with a traffic constable at Illendu Cross Road, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the constable had requested the youths to wait due to the rally yesterday, but they claimed they were on urgent business. The situation escalated when some rally participants supported the constable, leading to a heated argument and eventually a scuffle.

The police personnel on duty immediately intervened and took the two youths and the BJP members involved in the scuffle to the Khammam 2-Town Police Station, and registered two separate cases against both groups, the police said.

According to the police official, "Regarding the Tiranga Rally held in Khammam city Yesterday, some individuals are intentionally spreading rumours and misinformation on social media, despite no untoward incidents occurring. The public is advised not to believe these false allegations."

The Police Commissioner, Sunil Dutt, warned that strict legal action will be taken against those involved

The police are currently investigating the incident and have appealed to both groups to maintain law and order and coordination.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched the 'Tiranga Yatra' on May 13 and will continue until May 23. The yatra aims to honour the valour of Indian soldiers and inform citizens about Operation Sindoor's recent success.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that left 26 civilians dead. As part of the operation, Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, eliminating over 100 terrorists linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Following the strikes, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling and attempted drone attacks. In response, India launched coordinated airstrikes that damaged key military infrastructure across 11 Pakistani airbases. On May 10, both sides announced an understanding on the cessation of hostilities. (ANI)

