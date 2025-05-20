Hyderabad (Telangana),[India], May 20 (ANI): The Telangana government has constituted a six-member high-level committee to investigate the recent fire incident at Gulzar House near Charminar, as per the release statement.

The panel includes senior officials from civic, police, fire, and power departments. The state leadership will take further action based on the committee's report.

"The Telangana government formed a six-member committee to conduct a thorough investigation into the Gulzar House fire incident that occurred on May 18 near Charminar," said the statement.

According to officials from the office of Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, the high-powered panel will include key administrative and enforcement heads: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner R.V. Karnan, Hyderabad District Collector Anudeep Durshsetti, Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand, Director General of Fire Services Nagi Reddy, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ranganath, and Chairman and Managing Director of the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) Musharaf.

Earlier, Telangana Fire Disaster Response Emergency and Civil Defence, at least 17 people lost their lives in the fire that broke out early Sunday morning at a building housing the Krishna Pearls shop and a residential complex near Charminar.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy also expressed deep shock over the tragic fire mishap that occurred near Gulzar House in the Old City of Hyderabad.

He instructed the top officials to take all necessary measures to save the families trapped in the fire accident; the Chief Minister issued orders to shift the injured to nearby hospitals and provide better medical treatment.

Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar says, "The fire broke out around 6 am, and by 6:16 am, the fire department of the Telangana government was present at the spot. They tried to save everyone. But the fire had spread massively... The majority of the people inside the building have died. The Chief Minister has spoken to the family (who were living in the building that caught fire). The state government will fully support the family. We will conduct a thorough review to ensure fire safety and avoid any such incidents in the future. The public also has to support the fire department in this." (ANI)

