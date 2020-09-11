Hyderabad, Sep 11 (PTI) Telangana clocked 2,426 fresh COVID-19 cases and 13 related deaths, taking the aggregate to1.52 lakh in the state.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 338, followed by Rangareddy 216, Medchal Malkajgiri 172 and Nalgonda 164 districts, a government bulletin said on Friday, providing data as of 8 PM on September 10.

With 13 more deaths, the toll mounted to 940.

The cumulative recovered cases stood at 1.19 lakh while32,195 are under treatment.

As many as62,890 samples were tested on September 10.

Cumulatively,20.16 lakh samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was54,313, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.61 per cent, while it was 1.67 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 78.2 per cent, while it was 77.63 per cent in the country.

