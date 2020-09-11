Samsung Mobile India on Thursday officially launched the new Galaxy M51 smartphone in the country. The mid-range smartphone from the South Korean technology giant under its M series is direct competition to OnePlus' affordable phone - Nord. The main highlights of the Galaxy M51 are punch-hole display and Snapdragon 730G. Giving an insight into the newest offering, we pit it against the OnePlus Nord that was launched in the country earlier this year in July. Samsung Galaxy M51 With 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India at Rs 24,999; Online Sale, Features & Specifications.

Samsung Galaxy M51 vs OnePlus Nord - India Prices:

The Samsung Galaxy M51 will go on sale for the first time on September 18 at 12 pm IST. The base variant with 6GB of RAM is priced at Rs 24,999 whereas the 8GB model will cost Rs 26,999. On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord gets a starting price of Rs. 24,999 for the 6GB variant. The other two variants - 8GB & 12GB are priced at Rs 27,999 and Rs 29,999 respectively.

Samsung Galaxy M51 vs OnePlus Nord - Display:

The newly launched Galaxy M51 sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The OnePlus Nord features a 6.44-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz of refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. It offers a resolution of 1,080x2,400 pixels.

Samsung Galaxy M51 vs OnePlus Nord - Processor:

Samsung's newest mid-range smartphone comes powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC that is paired with up to 8GB of RAM along with 128GB of onboard storage with a provision to expand the memory via microSD card up to 256GB. OnePlus Nord gets an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC. The processor is mated with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. There's no provision for memory expansion via microSD card.

Samsung Galaxy M51 vs OnePlus Nord - OS:

Both the smartphones run on Android 10. However, the Galaxy M51 employs One UI Core, while the OnePlus phone has OxygenOS 10.5 operating system.

Samsung Galaxy M51 vs OnePlus Nord - Camera:

Talking about the cameras, the Samsung Galaxy M51 gets a 64MP quad rear camera module. The module also comprises a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5MP macro lens and a 5MP depth sensor. At the front, there is a 32MP selfie camera. OnePlus' Nord also comes equipped with a quad rear camera module. It includes a 48MP primary Sony IMX586 lens assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro sensor and a 5MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, there's a 32MP dual snapper assisted by an 8MP secondary sensor.

Samsung Galaxy M51 vs OnePlus Nord - Battery:

The Samsung Galaxy M51 is backed by a massive 7,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging. The phone also supports reverse charging. It also gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord is fuelled by a 4,115mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T fast charging. There's no reverse charging option on the Nord. It gets an in-display fingerprint sensor.

