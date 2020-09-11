Tamil Nadu, September 11: Sethuraman, a businessman from Madurai recently unveiled a statue of his late wife, Pitchaimaniammal at his home. The statue is made with fibre, rubber and special colours and was unveiled after 30 days of the woman's demise. Sethuraman said, " I lost my wife recently but when I look at this statue I can connect with her."

In a similar incident last month, industrialist Shrinivas Gupta, celebrated house warming function of his new house in Koppal with his wife Madhavi’s silicone wax statue. Gupta's wife had died in a car accident in July 2017. Silicone Wax Statue of Industrialist Shrinivas Gupta's Late Wife Installed at His New Home in Koppal, View Pics of House-Warming Ceremony.

Sethuraman unveiling his late wife's statue:

The images of Shrinivas Gupta's family celebrating the house-warming function with his late wife's statue had gone viral on social media.

